MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — U.S. soccer legend Carli Lloyd will play her last game with the Women’s National Team at Allianz Field in St. Paul this fall.
Lloyd’s farewell match against Korea Republic is scheduled for Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.
“Over the past 17 years, I’ve played in stadiums all over the world and all over the United States,” Lloyd said in a release, “but it seems appropriate that my last game will come in the area where the U.S. Women’s National Team basically started with domestic games in the mid-1980s.”
Lloyd announced her retirement Monday after 16 years with USWNT. Only Kristine Lilly has played more games for the U.S. than Lloyd’s 312.
The 39-year-old New Jersey native was twice named U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, and twice named the FIFA Women’s Player of the Year.
Lloyd’s 128 goals are the fourth-most in U.S. history, and tied for fifth-most in world history. She is the United States’ all-time scorer in the Olympics with 10 goals.
Lloyd ended her Olympic career with two goals in a bronze medal-winning match in Tokyo against Australia earlier this month.
This will mark the second time Allianz Field has hosted the USWNT. In Sept. 2019, the U.S. women beat Portugal 3-0 as part of their World Cup Victory Tour.
