By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Burglary, Erin Hauswald, Haus of Print, Minneapolis News, Northeast Minneapolis, Paul White, Theft

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities woman who unexpectedly lost her husband earlier this year says some of his ashes were stolen over the weekend, and she’s hoping the public can help get them back.

Late Tuesday night, Erin Hauswald posted surveillance images on social media showing the person believed to have stolen the ashes of her late husband, Paul White, the owner of Haus of Print in northeast Minneapolis.

(credit: CBS)

Hauswald says she kept some of his ashes in an urn in the print shop office, because he “loved his shop and all the clients and friends that enjoy being at the shop.”

She said the person on the surveillance video broke into the shop and stole the urn containing White’s ashes.

“If you know this man please do the right thing and get them back to us,” she said. “We just want Paul back in shop where he belongs.”