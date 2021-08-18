MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as MN experiences one of the worst droughts in its history.
None Injured In Shootout, 4 ArrestedBy WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A gunfight broke out late Monday night at a memorial in Brooklyn Park for a teenage boy who was fatally shot in the same location earlier that day.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said shots rang out just after 11 p.m. at 5700 Brookdale Drive North.

Multiple 911 callers reported a group of people shooting at each other, though police said no one was injured during the shootout.

Four people were arrested, according to police.

Around 3:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting at the same location, finding a 17-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police said a juvenile male was arrested in connection with that shooting, though other suspects are believed to be involved.