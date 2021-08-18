MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair says that, while there are no official mandates regarding the upcoming fair in terms of the surging COVID-19 pandemic, guests are urged to “do the right thing” when it comes to doing what they can to maintain a safe environment.

“The current health situation is not an ideal backdrop for the Great Minnesota Get-Together tradition,” fair officials said in a release Wednesday. “We understand that by urging rather than requiring people to follow current guidance, many of our usual fair fans will not be comfortable attending. We ask that those who attend do so because they are willing to follow our health guidance.”

First, the fair urges those considering a visit this year take their own health situations into consideration, and to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending.

“Before you visit, make sure you’ve considered your personal health situation and how you can best keep yourself and those close to you safe and healthy. The Minnesota Department of Health advises individuals who are not yet fully vaccinated for COVID-19, immunocompromised individuals and their caregivers to reduce their risk by using layered protections such as avoiding large gatherings and wearing a face mask indoors and outdoors when social distancing is not possible,” fair officials said. “If you’re fully vaccinated, thank you! That’s the best thing you can do for yourself and for everyone.”

The fair is not asking anyone to show proof of vaccination, nor are they asking for a recent negative COVID test. There are no attendance limits being imposed.

The fair is asking that guests wear face coverings indoors, as well as outdoors in more crowded settings. The fair pointed out that there may also be independent vendor booths that require everyone to wear masks.

Furthermore, in contrast to previous years when each attendance record broken has been observed and celebrated, this year organizers are suggesting that people consider skipping weekends and instead make plans to attend on weekdays, which they say traditionally have fewer than half as many guests as weekends.

The fair is also working to implement a “Gopher Gauge,” or a virtual crowd meter that will help people determine when they should or should not attend. Ultimately, the fair suggests that people spread out and socially distance as they can.

“The State Fairgrounds are huge, and most activities are outdoors where social distancing is much easier. We’ve created more space in some high-traffic areas and added hundreds of benches and tables. There’s also more open space in exhibit buildings this year with fewer livestock and commercial exhibits,” fair officials say.

Finally, organizers say guests should always try to “follow the Golden Rule.”

“We’re all in this together,” they said. “And please remember that everyone is short-staffed, including at the fair. Please be kind to those who showed up.”