MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Anthony say a 15-year-old boy with autism is missing, and they’re asking the public’s help to locate him.
Joshua Adam Vanderslice is around 5-feet-2-inches tall and 140 pounds, according to police. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a black hat.
According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Vanderslice’s father said they lived in Arizona previously, and the teen “would attempt to get into other vehicles.” The BCA said he is “very defiant, and can be violent.”
Police said Vanderslice is new to Minnesota, and that anyone who sees him should not approach, but call 911.
More On WCCO.com:
- Abby Anderson, Sister Of Runner Gabe Grunewald, Killed By Driver In Falcon Heights
- Several People Extricated From Vehicles After Semi Crash On I-35W In Bloomington, Fire Dept. Says
- Twin Cities Man Catches Near-Record Muskie On Bde Maka Ska
- Man Arrested In Connection With Killing Of Amanda Vangrinsven