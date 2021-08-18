MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as MN experiences one of the worst droughts in its history.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Missing Person, St. Anthony News, St. Anthony Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Anthony say a 15-year-old boy with autism is missing, and they’re asking the public’s help to locate him.

Joshua Adam Vanderslice is around 5-feet-2-inches tall and 140 pounds, according to police. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a black hat.

Joshua Adam Vanderslice (credit: St. Anthony Police Department)

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Vanderslice’s father said they lived in Arizona previously, and the teen “would attempt to get into other vehicles.” The BCA said he is “very defiant, and can be violent.”

Police said Vanderslice is new to Minnesota, and that anyone who sees him should not approach, but call 911.