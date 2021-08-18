MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A person in a wheelchair was struck and injured by a vehicle Wednesday evening on St. Paul’s east side.
Police say the accident happened at about 7 p.m. near the Sun Ray Shopping Center off of Old Hudson and McKnight roads.
The victim is believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Check back for more details in this developing story.
