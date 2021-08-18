MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as MN experiences one of the worst droughts in its history.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, St. Paul News, St. Paul Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A person in a wheelchair was struck and injured by a vehicle Wednesday evening on St. Paul’s east side.

Police say the accident happened at about 7 p.m. near the Sun Ray Shopping Center off of Old Hudson and McKnight roads.

The victim is believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Check back for more details in this developing story.