MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former Anoka teacher will be sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing three teenage boys.
The Anoka County Attorney’s Office says Jefferson Fietek, 47, pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in a plea agreement that was approved by all three victims.
Fietek also admitted to abusing two other victims Thursday as part of his plea deal. He will have to register as a predatory offender when he’s released.
“Fietek got the statutory maximum sentence,” Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo said. “Given the sensitivity of the victims, coupled with potential extensive legal proceedings, we felt this was the best resolution to benefit the victims and obtain a punishment for the defendant.”
Fietek taught at Anoka Middle School for the Arts, where some of the sexual abuse took place between 2009 and 2019. He also abused students at his home.
He gained media attention in the late 2000s as an LGBTQ+ student advocate following the suicides of several teens in Anoka-Hennepin School District 11. In 2014, he ran unsuccessfully for a Minnesota House seat.
He will officially be sentenced on Nov. 17.
