MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) says an Owatonna teen has been missing since earlier this month and may be in need of medical attention.
According to NCMEC, 17-year-old Dominique Timmerman was last seen on Aug. 6 in Owatonna. She’s described as 5-foot-7, 118 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.
Owatonna police say Timmerman has been listed as missing since Aug. 11 and is a runaway. Police are actively looking for her.
Anyone with information is asked to contact NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the Owatonna police at 1-507-444-3800.
