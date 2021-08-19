MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as MN experiences one of the worst droughts in its history.
Police Say Missing Teen Is A RunawayBy WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) says an Owatonna teen has been missing since earlier this month and may be in need of medical attention.

According to NCMEC, 17-year-old Dominique Timmerman was last seen on Aug. 6 in Owatonna. She’s described as 5-foot-7, 118 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

(credit: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Owatonna police say Timmerman has been listed as missing since Aug. 11 and is a runaway. Police are actively looking for her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the Owatonna police at 1-507-444-3800.