MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials have identified the teenage boy fatally shot while sitting in his car outside a Brooklyn Park strip mall Tuesday.
Varney Kennedy Jr. died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police said Kennedy was 17, but the examiner’s report lists his age as 16.
Kennedy was in his car on the 5700 block of Brookdale Drive North Tuesday afternoon when police say someone walked up and shot him.
Police said a juvenile male is in custody, but other suspects are believed to be involved.
Hours after Kennedy was shot, a gunfight broke out at the same location while a memorial was being held for him. More than 50 rounds were fired, according to police, and it is believed that at least one of the weapons was fully automatic. Four people — three adults and one juvenile — were arrested.
More On WCCO.com:
- Abby Anderson, Sister Of Runner Gabe Grunewald, Killed By Driver In Falcon Heights
- Several People Extricated From Vehicles After Semi Crash On I-35W In Bloomington, Fire Dept. Says
- Twin Cities Man Catches Near-Record Muskie On Bde Maka Ska
- Man Arrested In Connection With Killing Of Amanda Vangrinsven