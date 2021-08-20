MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis City Council has voted to override Mayor Jacob Frey’s latest veto of the public safety charter amendment ballot language, after coming up with new ballot language hours before the deadline.

The city council approved by a vote of 9-4 the following ballot language:

“Shall the Minneapolis City Charter be amended to strike and replace the Police Department with a Department of Public Safety which could include licensed peace officers (police officers) if necessary, with administrative authority to be consistent with other city departments to fulfill its responsibilities for public safety?”

The Minneapolis City Council were faced with rewriting and passing new ballot language with a deadline of 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Within hours of approving the new ballot language, Mayor Frey once again vetoed it, saying it had a “lack of basic transparency.”

“I worked in good faith with my council colleagues to find a compromise, but this is no compromise. I am appalled by the lack of transparency in this approach. The ballot language leaves voters in the dark and our residents without essential information at the ballot box,” Frey said. “I cannot in good conscience move this language forward. We should not be afraid to tell the people we represent the truth about the choices before them.”

The city council is met once again at 6:15 p.m. and voted to override the veto.

——-

The full page of language, including the explanatory note, is one of three charter amendments that could be on the Minneapolis ballot, meaning it could take Minneapolis voters awhile to cast their ballots this November.

This language would replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a “department of public safety that employs a comprehensive public health approach and would include police if necessary.”

Supporters of the movement to defund the police praised the amendment, saying it meets the standard in the petition that got the measure on the ballot.

“Twenty-thousand people signed a petition saying they want to create change,” council member Steve Fletcher said.