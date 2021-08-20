MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Six people suffered minor injuries after a motorist crashed into a Panera Bread restaurant in Apple Valley Friday morning.
According to police, the incident was reported at around 9 a.m. at a Panera located on the 15000 block of Gleason Path. The driver of a vehicle, a woman in her mid-30s, crashed into the Panera, police said.
Six people suffered minor injuries consisting mainly of small cuts and scratches. One of the injured was taken to the hospital.
Police say impairment is not believed to be a factor. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
