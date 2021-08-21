MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A pedestrian crossing a highway was struck and killed by a car in Isanti County on Friday night.
According to the State Patrol, the crash took place shortly before 9 p.m. in Cambridge.
Authorities say a Dodge Caravan was traveling east on Highway 95 near Nixon Street when it hit the pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a 63-year-old woman, died.
