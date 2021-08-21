MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – 11-year-old Isabelle Storey, who was reported as missing from Moorhead Police Saturday, has been found safe.
Police said they located Storey around 3:00 p.m. Saturday and do not need further assistance in locating her.
“We do thank the public for their assistance with locating this missing juvenile,” said the police in a recent statement.
More On WCCO.com:
- Dozens Of Minnesota State Fair Vendors, Exhibitors Won’t Return This Year
- 1 Dead Following White Bear Lake Water Emergency
- Downtown Minneapolis Cafe to Require Proof Of Vaccination, Negative Test To Dine Inside
- Twins' World Series Pitcher Jack Morris Suspended From Broadcasting After Using Accent During Ohtani At-Bat