By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Found, Isabelle Storey, Moorhead Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – 11-year-old Isabelle Storey, who was reported as missing from Moorhead Police Saturday, has been found safe.

Police said they located Storey around 3:00 p.m. Saturday and do not need further assistance in locating her.

“We do thank the public for their assistance with locating this missing juvenile,” said the police in a recent statement.

Isabelle Storey (Credit: Moorhead Police)