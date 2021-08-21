MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police are investigating after a driver struck a woman and fled the scene overnight.
Police say it happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Bloomington Avenue and Lake Street East.
The woman, believed to be in her 40s, was found unconscious and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the suspect fled the scene in a possibly dark colored sedan, heading south on Bloomington.
It’s the 16th vehicle-related death in Minneapolis in 2021 There were 12 at this time last year.
