MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man faces charges for a fatal shooting at a home on the city’s north side earlier this month.
Twenty-year-old Mozell Jones is charged with second-degree murder and possession of ammo or a firearm after a conviction for a crime of violence, court documents filed in Hennepin County show.READ MORE: Man Killed In Shooting On I-94 In Brooklyn Center
The shooting occurred Aug. 3 at a home on the 2300 block of Dupont Avenue North. According to a criminal complaint, responding officers found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the area of his left shoulder. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
A witness who was at the home during the shooting told investigators he heard Jones and the victim talking, then the sound of one gunshot and a front door chime.READ MORE: Man Found Shot To Death Inside Car In North Loop
The witness said he then looked out his window and saw Jones running from the house, entering a vehicle and leaving.
The witness went downstairs, where he found the victim shot on the floor and called 911.
According to the witness, Jones believed the victim stole from him while Jones was incarcerated.MORE NEWS: '3-Alarm' Fire Burns Multiple Buildings In St. Paul
Jones is in custody at the Hennepin County Jail “on other matters,” the complaint states.