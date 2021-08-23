MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The NFL’s Top 100, a player-voted list of the league’s best talents, has been revealed, and four Minnesota Vikings made the cut.
Though the order of the top 10 players has yet to be revealed, the names have been, and no Vikings made it. However, they have a top 20 player in running back Dalvin Cook, who was ranked exactly 20th by his peers.
Cook is coming off a career year in which he tallied 1,557 yards on the ground and 17 total touchdowns.
Next on the list is wide receiver Justin Jefferson at No. 53. He’s the highest-ranked rookie on the list after a record-setting rookie season in which he caught 88 passes for 1,400 yards and 7 touchdowns.
Eric Kendricks is the lone Vikings defensive player on the list. He lands at No. 70. The honor is all the more impressive when you factor in that Kendricks missed five games last season, and the defense as a whole had a down year, ranking 29th in points allowed and 27th in yards, according to Pro Football Reference.
Wideout Adam Thielen came in at No. 80. Though he was outshined by Jefferson, the now 31-year-old had a respectable season himself, grabbing 74 balls for 925 yards and a career-high 14 touchdowns.
Notably absent from the list were safety Harrison Smith and Kirk Cousins, who both made the 2020 Top 100. They were ranked 58th and 64th last year, respectively.
Danielle Hunter, who missed the entire 2020 season, was ranked 40th on last year’s list.