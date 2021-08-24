MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 26-year-old man is in the Blue Earth County jail in connection to the overdose death of Jesse Barnhart back in May in Mankato.
The sheriff’s office says 31-year-old Barnhart died on May 28, and his autopsy showed he had heroin and fentanyl in his system.
Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents arrested the man suspected of supplying Barnhart on Tuesday, and he is expected to be charged with third-degree murder.
WCCO typically does not identify suspects until they have been formally charged.
