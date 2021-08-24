MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as MN experiences one of the worst droughts in its history.
(Originally published on Aug. 24)By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Forest Lake Police Department says one of its sergeants died in a utility terrain vehicle crash over the weekend.

Kurt Kowarsch was driving the UTV near his cabin in Wisconsin when he crashed.

The police department said he worked for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Annandale Police Department before working for Forest Lake for 14 years.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” the department said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office offered its “deepest condolences” on social media, while the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said Kowarsch was “loved by many” in that jurisdiction.

A GoFundMe account has been set up honoring Kowarsh’s memory and supporting his family. Close to $27,000 has been raised so far.