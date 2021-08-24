ELK RIVER, Minn. (WCCO) — An Elk River family is celebrating a huge and rare occasion. They have four new family members all at once.

Chelsey Jones had quadruplets on Aug. 17. WCCO sat down with the happy mom, who is still in shock.

When Jones and her husband Reice fell in love, they knew they would love to have kids.

“Yep, two, that was always kind of my plan,” Jones said.

And things did go as planned at first. They had their beloved daughter Charlie, who’s now 3.

“She had just turned 2 and I said, ‘OK, I think I want another one, I’m ready for her to have a sibling,'” Jones said.

But, she was diagnosed with PCOS and needed a fertility boost — an insemination procedure. The chance for pregnancy with one child was bleak.

“The doctor said, ‘So, there’s actually four gestational sacks in there, and I was like “four babies?”‘” Jones said.

Alone because of COVID protocol, she called her husband with the news.

“I cried for a little on the phone with him, and he was actually really calm right away and just said, ‘It’s gonna be OK, it’ll be OK,'” she said.

And miraculously, it was OK. She carried the quads for 32 weeks, and on Aug. 17, she delivered four healthy babies who are now ranging from 2.9 to 3.9 pounds.

Jones describes the emotion.

“People say that it just works, your heart just makes room and you just love them all, and it’s very true,” she said.

And if those babies stay strong like they are, they could start coming home in September. The babies are in the NICU for now.

“Neither of us thought we would have five kids. That just wasn’t the plan,” Jones said.

But sometimes plans are overrated.

“Who knew,” Jones said. “Not us, not my doctor.”

Jones had to quit her job to help care for the kids. Elk River friends and neighbors have been pitching in with donations.

If you’d like to help the family, click here.