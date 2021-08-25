MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A chain-link fence fortifies the Minnesota State Capitol once again after state law enforcement officials requested it “out of an abundance of caution” ahead of several events scheduled on capitol grounds this week.

Hundreds of people who descended on St. Paul Wednesday to oppose Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 oil pipeline were met with a heightened security presence of state patrol officers lining the barricade around the building.

Nancy Beaulieu, one of the event’s organizers and a co-founder of the RISE Coalition joined others to speak out against the project’s construction, a years-long effort that opponents say intrudes on Indigenous lands and harms the environment.

“We’re saying right now today and every day after that this is not acceptable and we’re going to keep showing up and asserting our treaty rights until we’re heard,” she said.

But having a fence around the capitol, she said, feels like an affront.

“This is our house—all of our houses. We belong here, especially the Native people,” Beaulieu said. “To see this is really oppression on behalf of the state of Minnesota.”

Bruce Gordon, a spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, said State Patrol asked the Department of Administration to re-install the fence, citing a number of large-scale events scheduled for this week that could draw “thousands.” A similar barricade surrounded the capitol for over a year beginning in May 2020 after George Floyd’s death until June of this year.

“Increased fencing helps the State Patrol protect people and property and doesn’t interfere with permitted, peaceful gatherings occurring at the Capitol,” he said in a statement, declining to elaborate further on any intelligence that led to that decision.

WCCO reached out to Lt. Gov. Flanagan, who chairs a committee tasked with overseeing capitol security, for comment on the new measure. A spokeswoman for the governor’s office said Flanagan and Gov. Tim Walz believe having the fence is a balancing act.

“Gov. Walz and Lt. Gov. Flanagan trust Minnesota’s public safety professionals to ensure that people can exercise their First Amendment rights while keeping the Capitol, its tenants, and demonstrators safe,” Claire Lancaster, the spokeswoman, said.

It is unclear for how long this fence will remain in its place. The Department of Administration said its removal hasn’t been determined. When asked for the cost, the agency said the purchase order is still being finalized but noted the state used emergency purchasing power that allows for expenditures up to $100,000. The fence before this one cost $72,000 to install and remove, a department official said.

In response to Wednesday’s protest, Enbridge Energy in an e-mailed statement said the pipeline replacement is near completion and will be ready to go into service by the end of the year. The company also pointed to the Minnesota Supreme Court’s recent decline an appealfrom opponents of Line 3, which kept a lower court ruling in place allowing construction to proceed.

“The Line 3 replacement project is safety and maintenance driven, and it replaces a 1960’s era aging pipeline with a safer one made of thicker steel with more advanced coatings, helping to protect Minnesota’s environment for generations to come,” Enbridge said in a statement. “The project is currently providing real world economic benefits for Minnesota counties, small businesses, Native American communities, and union members.”

Separately, there are multiple events scheduled for Saturday at the capitol, including a “medical freedom” rally opposing mask and vaccine mandates.

