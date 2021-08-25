MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in central Minnesota say a man was found dead Tuesday evening in a truck submerged in a lake.
The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says a fisherman called authorities around 6:30 p.m. believing he’d seen a vehicle on his fish graph near the public access in Chisago Lake.
Officers arrived and later a tow crew pulled a GMC pickup from the water. Inside was the body of a man connected to a missing persons case in Fridley, which is about 30 miles south. Officials did not release the man’s name.
Foul play is not suspected, the sheriff’s office says. The incident remains under investigation.