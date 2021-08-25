MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — Minnesota is bringing its $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive program to the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that the state will be offering Visa gift cards to the first 3,600 Minnesotans who get their initial vaccine dose at the Minnesota State Fair, which is slated to start Thursday and run through Labor Day.

“If you’ve waited to get your shot, there’s never been a better opportunity: You can walk away with a $100 Visa gift card in-hand if you get your first COVID-19 dose at the State Fair,” the governor said, in a statement. “We continue to be committed to meeting Minnesotans where they are and making it as convenient as possible to get a shot, including right at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.”

The shots will be available at the community clinic in the the North End Event Center, located at the intersection of Murray Avenue and Cosgrove Street on the fairgrounds. Walk-ins are welcome although appointments can be made online.

Anyone 12 or older can get a shot. Those participating will have the option to choose between the Pfizer vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Anyone who still needs their second dose of the Pfizer won’t qualify for the $100 gift card, but can still get their second shot.

The expansion of the incentive program comes after nearly 80,000 Minnesotans have cashed in on it since early July.

As for COVID-19 protocols at the fair, officials are encouraging people to wear masks and get vaccinated, although neither are required. Fair officials are also urging fair-goers to avoid weekends, visit at less crowded times and practice social distancing.

A number of vendors have opted to skip the fair this year over COVID-19 concerns as the state is experiencing a surge due to the Delta variant. On Tuesday, one of the Grandstand performers pulled out, citing that the lack of the vaccine mandate.