MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The westbound lanes of Interstate 94 have reopen Wednesday morning following a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in the northwest metro.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. near the Highway 610 intersection in Maple Grove. A Harvey Davidson entered a construction zone, drifted off the road and rolled several times, coming to rest in the ditch.
The rider, a 67-year-old Becker man, was killed. His name has yet to be released.
The westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about two hours as troopers investigated the crash.