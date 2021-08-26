MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Count Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers among the NFL players who have publicly acknowledged they’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Yeah, I’ve been immunized,” Rodgers said. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision, I’m not gonna judge those guys.”
Rodgers said “a lot of research” went into his decision to get vaccinated.
“I like to learn about everything that I’m doing,” he said.
Rodgers and his Minnesota Vikings counterpart Kirk Cousins have each garnered plenty of attention this offseason, for different reasons. That Rodgers would be up on a podium answering questions in Packers gear seemed uncertain after reports he wanted out of Green Bay.
The two sides came to an amenable if uneasy agreement that will keep Rodgers a Packer at least through the 2021 season.
Cousins, meanwhile, has been the subject of intense scrutiny for his vaccine hesitancy. Though he has refused to disclose his vaccination status, saying he chooses “to keep my medical history private,” he was deemed a high-risk close contact when rookie QB Kellen Mond tested positive earlier this month. That designation, per NFL policy, is reserved for unvaccinated players.
When Cousins returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list, he said he was “at peace with where I’m at and I’ll follow the protocols vigilantly.”
Barring injury or infection, Cousins and Rodgers will face off for the first time this season Nov. 21 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘They Just Want To Pretend It Didn’t Happen’: Farmington High School Accused Of Ignoring Student’s Death
- Wait Times Stretch Hours At Twin Cities ERs As Hospitals Reach Capacity
- Expect Delays On Your Way Into The Minnesota State Fair This Year
- Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood