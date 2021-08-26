Severe WeatherMore rainfall is expected in parts of Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Get the latest here.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Moorhead police are looking for a man who is in violation of his custody order after taking off with his two young daughters.

Arlow Johnson, 40, is accused of driving off with the children — ages 5 and 2 — during a supervised visit at their current residence just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Johnson is a Native American man who stands 6-feet tall and weighs about 205 pounds. He has long brown hair, and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

His 5-year-old daughter has long hair and bangs. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with hearts on it and purple pants. The 2-year-old girl has short, shoulder-length curly hair. She was last seen wearing a white and red shirt and black pants.

Johnson is likely driving a spray-painted blue 2004 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Minnesota license plate ESK673. The back of van also has light blue paint.

Call 911 or the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660 if you have information on their whereabouts.