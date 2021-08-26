MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eleven-hundred Minnesota National Guard troops are in Afghanistan right now, including at the Kabul Airport.
The video from Hamid Karzai International Airport is both frightening and heartbreaking. The Minnesota National Guard troops were in Kuwait, so they were in position to quickly be deployed to Afghanistan. This was confirmed on Aug. 18 by Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The announcement appears to have prompted a letter sent the next day to Minnesota National Guard families confirming the deployment to Afghanistan, but offering no details and asking families not to post to social media.
The Army’s website shows three recent pictures of the Minnesota National Guard, first from Aug. 17 with a large cargo plane full of Minnesota troops flying into Afghanistan. Another picture shows high-ranking officers of the National Guard being briefed on operations at the airport in Kabul. A third picture shows a female soldier with a group of Afghan children.
WCCO has no information on when the Minnesota National Guard might leave Afghanistan.