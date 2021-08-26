MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seven people were hurt, one critically, in a shooting early Thursday morning outside a business in south Minneapolis’ popular Lyn-Lake neighborhood.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on the 3000 block of Lyndale Avenue South, near the Lake Street intersection, an area home to many bars and restaurants. Investigators believe the gunfire erupted when two people began shooting at each other outside a business, leading to several people being shot.
Responding officers found a “chaotic scene” with three people suffering from gunshot wounds. While they were securing the area, they learned that three other shooting victims had been brought to Hennepin Healthcare. Later, another injured person appeared at North Memorial Health Hospital needing treatment for gunshot wounds.
According to police, the victims are all believed to be connected to this shooting. All are expected to survive, even though one is listed in critical condition and five others are in serious condition.
So far, no arrests have been made. Police are still working to figure out if any of the victims are suspects, intended targets or innocent bystanders.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. All tips are anonymous and can be made online.
