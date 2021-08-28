MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says that they have positively identified remains after seeking the public’s help.
On Friday, the medical examiner said they needed assistance identifying the remains of a woman who had a tattoo on her right leg reading: “Strength is what we gain from the madness we survive.”
They believed the 5-foot, 5-inch woman was likely anywhere from 18 to 25 years old and weighed about 130 pounds.
On Saturday, they said that, thanks to some help from the public, they positively identified the remains as Anna Maria Daher, 20, of Fridley. She died at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale Sunday morning. The medical examiner has not released the manner of her death, or whether they’re investigating it as a homicide.
