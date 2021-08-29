MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men were killed in separate shootings in St. Paul overnight.
The St. Paul Police Department said a man in his 30s showed up at Regions Hospital with at least one gunshot wound around 12:15 a.m. He was taken into surgery and died shortly after. Police detained the driver who brought the man to the hospital. The car he arrived in had bullet holes in the windshield. Police believe the shooting happened at a parking ramp on the 400 block of Jackson Street, and that the victim was targeted.
The second homicide occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Raspberry Island. A 911 caller reported a robbery and shooting, and when officers responded, they found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to Regions, where he later died.
No one has been arrested in connection with either shooting, police said.
According to police, these were the 19th and 20th homicides of the year in St. Paul.