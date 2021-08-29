MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings have locked up their longest tenured player for the foreseeable future.
The team announced Sunday it has signed 32-year-old safety Harrison Smith to a contract extension.
ESPN’s Mike Golic Jr. reports it’s a four-year, $64 million extension that makes him the second-highest paid player at his position.
The Vikings drafted Smith in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft, and since then he has consistently ranked among the league’s best safeties. Last year, he had 5 interceptions.
In his career, he’s totaled 28 picks, as well as 13.5 sacks, the most by a safety in Vikings history.
