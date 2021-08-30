MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday reported 1,918 additional COVID-19 cases and six more deaths. Meanwhile, the latest positivity rate remains in the “caution” status.
MDH’s daily update, which has data as current as 4 a.m. Friday, brings the state’s death toll to 7,805 since the pandemic began. Over 35,000 people have been hospitalized with the virus, with over 7,100 requiring intensive care unit treatment.
As of Friday, 163 people with the virus are in ICU beds in Minnesota. An additional 428 people require non-ICU beds.
The state’s latest positivity rate is at 6.3%, up from the 1.1% recorded in late June.
The rise in cases and hospitalizations follows the rise of the virus’ Delta variant, which now makes up most of the cases. Health officials are urging everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated.
As of last Thursday, vaccination data shows that 70.3% of those 12 years of age and up have now received at least one vaccine dose. About 66% of this age group is fully inoculated. Ninety percent of seniors are fully vaccinated.