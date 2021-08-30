MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire crews knocked down a house fire early Monday morning in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says firefighters responded to the blaze around 5 a.m. at a home on the 2900 block of Knox Avenue North, in the city’s Jordan neighborhood. First responders found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home’s first floor.
All residents were able to make it out of the home, and crews quickly extinguished the flames.
Officials say the fire appears to have started in an attached garage and spread to the home’s first floor.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
