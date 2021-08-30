MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccination for COVID-19 means a rush of business and colleges, including the University of Minnesota, all announcing vaccine mandates. The U of M is now requiring that all 50,000-plus of their students be vaccinated.

This news comes as U of M freshman are busy moving in. As of last week, there is a new requirement for all U of M students they must show proof of a vaccination. Students WCCO spoke with are in favor of the mandate.

“I think it’s a good idea. I would feel safer if everyone’s vaccinated,” Amanda Allbery said.

“I think it’s very important that everyone get vaccinated so we can get over the virus and get back to a normal life,” Rachel Oines said.

But perhaps even more supportive are the parents.

“I am strongly in favor of the vaccine for all these college kids,” Sandi Allbery said.

“I think it’s a great idea. We need to do everything necessary to ensure our children are safe,” Kris Vicsek said.

All U of M students will have to file proof of their vaccination status with the university by Oct. 8. If they don’t, a hold will be placed on their registration and they won’t be able to sign up for future classes.

The process of tracking that information won’t be as hard as it might seem.

“Students currently provide information on diphtheria, measles, mumps and rubella, and we are going to use this same system for them to provide information on COVID,” provost Rachel Croson said.

As it does for other vaccinations, the U of M will allow for religious and medical exemptions.

“We are not anticipating a large number of people who aren’t cooperating, but of course we are prepared for that eventuality,” Croson said.

The U of M says vaccinations are easy to get including at the U’s health center and they are, of course, free. The U of M faculty and staff do not have a mandate, but if they are not vaccinated they will have to be tested for COVID-19 regularly.