MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One Minnesota man is looking for help to get his brother and remaining family out of Afghanistan.

Rafiullah Salarzai, a command interpreter, recruited his brother Ehsanullah to come work for the U.S. Army at a base not far from their hometown in Afghanistan.

“He said, ‘Is it safe?’ I said, ‘No, it’s not,’” Rafiullah said.

Knowing the risk, Ehsanullah worked as a construction supervisor from 2009 until 2013. He received numerous commendations for his work with the U.S. Army during that time.

“He said, ‘If you can do it, I can do it, too,’ and we were convincing one another and we decided you know, we believe in freedom and, you know, we should do as much as we can,” Rafiullah said.

He was able to get out of Afghanistan with his family in 2014, and has been working to get his brother and parents out as well. But the situation turned dire when the Taliban took over Afghanistan, and made their way to Rafiullah’s parent home.

“My mom just, when they saw the guys with their weapons and things like this, she thought like they’re here now, they’re gonna kill us,” Rafiullah said. “My dad, he got beat up by Taliban and Mom got beat up, too.”

The Taliban promised to return.

“They told him that, you know, ‘We got to give you a warning this time, but next time when we come, make sure he comes and talks to us, you know. We have some Sharia law that needs to be implemented,’” Rafiullah said.

He believes his family is in danger because of the work he and his brother did for the U.S. Army. He says it’s impossible to get out of Afghanistan without help from others.

“He’s not hiding in one place, he’s hiding like spending a night or two nights in this house, and then he got to move to a different, and that’s what everybody doing who works for the Army,” Rafiullah said.

He is begging for help. His brother has a visa, but his parent’s case is still pending.

“When you’re stuck in a tough situation, you ask for everybody to help, and that’s what I’m looking for,” he said.

Rafiullah has been in touch with the office of Congressman Dean Phillips. He was told they are looking into the situation with his family.