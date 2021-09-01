MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 66-year-old Carver man suffered “traumatic injuries” after he was struck by a vehicle while biking Tuesday in Carver County.
The sheriff’s office says the crash happened at about 1:35 p.m. on County Roads 11 and 40 in Dahlgren Township, located west of Carver. The victim is being treated at a Minneapolis hospital.
The driver of the vehicle that hit him, a 75-year-old woman from Belle Plaine, wasn’t injured, but was taken to a Waconia hospital for observation.
The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.
