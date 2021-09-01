MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the state experiences a rise in COVID-19 breakthrough cases, health officials on Wednesday reported an additional 1,436 virus cases and six more deaths. Meanwhile, the latest positivity rate has slightly decreased.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update, the state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate decreased for the first time in weeks, by .1%, from 6.6% recorded on Aug. 23 to 6.5% on Aug. 24. The positivity rate, which has been on the rise since dipping to 1.1% in late June, remains in the “caution” status.

The update brings the state’s total positive cases to 651,388 since the pandemic began, with 7,817 deaths attributed to the virus.

In hospitals as of Tuesday, there were 171 patients with the virus requiring ICU beds and an additional 443 patients needing non-ICU beds. Over 35,000 people have needed hospitalization since the pandemic began.

For vaccinations, over 70% of those 12 years of age and older have received at least one vaccine dose. Ninety percent of seniors have been fully inoculated.

In an effort to minimize spread of the Delta variant, more mass testing sites are opening up in the metro area.

There has also been a rise in COVID-19 breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated Minnesotans.

Back in May and June, the state was seeing just under 10% of weekly cases as vaccine breakthroughs. But now, the Minnesota Department of Health says that as of Aug. 22, 29% of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota were breakthroughs.

MDH says it’s happening because more people are getting vaccinated, so more of the cases will be among vaccinated people.