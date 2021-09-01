MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Felony charges have been filed accusing a Minneapolis man of shooting and killing another driver in an apparent road rage incident on I-94 Sunday.
George Howard, 47, was charged with one felony count of second-degree murder with intent and one felony count of second-degree murder without intent on Tuesday.READ MORE: Vaccinations Will Be Required At Orpheum, State, Pantages Theaters In Minneapolis
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, Howard was driving a white Volvo on Dowling Avenue North when he engaged in a “road rage incident” with a blue BMW on an entrance ramp to the interstate.
Authorities say video surveillance cameras captured the incident as the victim exited his BMW and approached Howard on the driver’s side door of the Volvo. The video shows the victim punch Howard and then collapse as the Volvo drove away. The victim stood up, got into his vehicle, and crashed into the center median.READ MORE: Sheriff: 67-Year-Old Man Dies In Bemidji Car Crash
When police arrived they retrieved the victim from his vehicle transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
According to MPD, video footage shows Howard drive to a nearby gas station, enter the building, and flee the area. The front seat passenger of Howard’s vehicle moved into the driver’s seat and drove away.
When questioned, police say that Howard initially admitted to the road rage incident but denied any further altercation. Later Howard said a third passenger in his backseat shot the victim but was unable to give authorities any information on who the passenger was.MORE NEWS: Halfway Through, Just Shy Of 600K Admissions At 2021 State Fair So Far
If found guilty Howard could be sentenced to a maximum of 80 years in prison. Police say this is the city’s 61st homicide of the year.
