By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 67-year-old man died in mid-August in a single vehicle car crash in Bemidji.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says the incident took place on Cardinal Road Northwest between Balsam Road Northwest and the Bemidji/Beltrami County Regional Airport shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 13.

Officials say the driver, identified by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office as Dale Bushman, died at the scene.

An investigation indicates that Bushman’s car left the roadway and turned over.

The case is under investigation, and an accident reconstruction is pending from the Minnesota State Patrol.