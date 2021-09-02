MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A deadly crash in the west metro is leading to a lengthy road closure.
The West Hennepin Police Department says the crash happened in Independence on County Road 6, between County Road 83/110 and County Road 90.
Check back for more details in this developing story.
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘My Heart Is Aching’: Mark Rosen Announces Wife Denise ‘Passed Peacefully’
- ‘I Just Want Justice For Him’: Blake Swanson, 20, Fatally Shot In Robbery On St. Paul’s Raspberry Island
- Shakopee Couple Accused Of Running ‘Very Classic’ $18M Ponzi Scheme
- Halfway Through, Just Shy Of 600K Admissions At 2021 State Fair So Far