MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenager was killed Thursday in a crash involving a semi truck in central Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a sedan and the truck, which was “pulling a camper,” collided at the intersection of Highway 25 and Crow Wing County Road 2, west of Lake Mille Lacs, just after 10 a.m.
The victim, who is 17 years old, was not wearing their seatbelt, according to the state patrol. Their identity hasn’t been released, and the investigation is ongoing.
