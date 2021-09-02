State Fair:WCCO is excited to be back at the fair. Check out what to expect at our booth!
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Minneapolis News, Minneapolis Police, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in critical condition after being shot early Thursday evening near a busy north Minneapolis shopping center.

Police say it happened at about 5 p.m. on the 600 block of West Broadway Avenue. The victim was brought to HCMC, and is expected to survive.

The suspect is still at large.