MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in critical condition after being shot early Thursday evening near a busy north Minneapolis shopping center.
Police say it happened at about 5 p.m. on the 600 block of West Broadway Avenue. The victim was brought to HCMC, and is expected to survive.
The suspect is still at large.
