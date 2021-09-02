MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Clouds are increasing Thursday, with rain moving in later in the day. Meanwhile, Labor Day weekend weather looks quiet with below-average temperatures.
Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the clouds will cool things down a bit Thursday and temperatures shouldn’t get much higher than the low- to mid-70s. Then, rain will be on and off in the afternoon, evening and into Friday morning.
As of 7 a.m., showers have been gradually moving into the state from the northwest.
“Not looking at any heavy rainfall out of that. Some steadier showers, some embedded thunder is possible,” O’Connor said.
Central areas of the state could see rain by the afternoon, and eastern areas — including the Twin Cities — by the early evening.
The rain will continue into Friday morning as storms pull eastward. Clouds should stick around after it moves out.
Saturday will be less cloudy, more sunny, dry and temperatures will reach the mid-70s. Sunday and Labor Day look to be about the same, with the latter day being even more sunny.
