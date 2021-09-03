MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two passengers inside a stolen car were killed after a crash during a police chase Friday evening.
The crash happened near Larpenteur Avenue and Chamber Street.
The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says a St. Paul police squad tried to pull over the stolen vehicle, but the driver fled and crashed with five people inside. Two of them died.
Three others, including the driver, ran off.
Two were caught but police are still looking for who was behind the wheel. The driver, they said, has “a significant auto theft history.”
Authorities have not yet identified the names and ages of the victims.
