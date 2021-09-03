MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — A jury has acquitted a St. Paul man who fired several rounds at Minneapolis police officers during the unrest following George Floyd’s murder.
In June of last year, Jaleel Stallings was charged with eight criminal counts, including second-degree murder, for allegedly shooting at police officers during protests near Lake Street and 15th Avenue South on May 30.
Authorities said that a man, later identified as Stallings, approached officers as they were attempting to break up crowds in a parking lot. Officers said they believed he was picking up a rock, so officers fired a 40-mm marking round. The charges said the officers then saw three or four muzzle flashes from the man’s chest. Stallings was arrested shortly after, with police saying he resisted arrest.
Published body camera footage that shows Minneapolis SWAT officers punching and kicking him as he lay on the ground.
Earlier this summer, the jury in Stallings’ case found him not guilty for all of the charges filed against him.
According to court documents, officers were driving an unmarked white van, without lights or sirens activated, when they began shooting non-lethal rounds at a crowd in a parking lot, which included Stallings. Stallings claimed self-defense.
The news comes months before Minneapolis residents will be asked to weigh in on the future of the police department
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘My Heart Is Aching’: Mark Rosen Announces Wife Denise ‘Passed Peacefully’
- ‘I Just Want Justice For Him’: Blake Swanson, 20, Fatally Shot In Robbery On St. Paul’s Raspberry Island
- Shakopee Couple Accused Of Running ‘Very Classic’ $18M Ponzi Scheme
- Halfway Through, Just Shy Of 600K Admissions At 2021 State Fair So Far