MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The St. Paul School Board on Friday unanimously approved a motion which requires all staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Staff who are not vaccinated must submit to regular testing.

“We have an obligation to do everything that we can to make sure that we are protecting our staff, students, and community in opening our doors,” said Superintendent Dr. Joe Gothard before the vote.

Employees – which include staff, contractors, vendors, and regular volunteers – will be required to “acknowledge” vaccination via a system which has yet to be determined.

The school board said there will be testing available for staff. Recently, the Minnesota Department of Health reopened the testing site at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium, citing the spread of the Delta variant.

The policy will be implemented on Oct. 15.

The school system is the second largest in the state.

