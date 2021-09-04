MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating the Herrington family and their vehicle.
The Family includes Robert and Erika Herrington and their four children Landon and Carter, 8, Briella, 3, and Delilah, 2.
Authorities believe the family was traveling in a 2015 white Hyundai Sonata with a black top and a license plate displaying BWD364.
Sheriff’s say that Mr. Herrington does have a domestic assault ‘No Contact Order’ in place against his wife and children. They say there is a concern for the children’s welfare.
If you see the Herrington’s, their vehicle or have information on their whereabouts please contact our office 320-251-4240 or 911.