MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Yandy Díaz hit one of Tampa Bay’s franchise record-tying six homers and drove in four runs, Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 34 games and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Minnesota Twins 11-4 on Saturday.

Díaz had an RBI single in the first inning and a three-run homer off Andrew Albers during a five-run second as the Rays went up 7-0.

“It was amazing to see,” winning pitcher Chris Archer said. “A lot of times you hear the saying, ‘hitting is contagious.’ It was contagious tonight.”

Franco broke a tie with Hall of Famers Mel Ott and Arky Vaughan for the third-longest streak by a player under 21 on his first-inning RBI single.

The 20-year-old Franco played after clearing MLB concussion protocols. He left Thursday’s game against Boston with a headache and sat out Friday night’s game with the Twins.

Minnesota got homers from Miguel Sanó and Jorge Polanco, who came within a triple of hitting for the cycle.

Albers (1-1) allowed nine runs and 10 hits, including four homers, over three innings in his second start since Sept. 30, 2017.

Sanó left in the fifth with a bruised left shoulder, one inning after colliding along the first-base line with Tampa Bay’s Mike Zunino, who had popped up.

Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said Sanó is a little sore and will have his status evaluated Sunday.

