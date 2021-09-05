You can still get a taste of the fair without heading to the fairgrounds.
“State Fair to Go” will ship fair food right to your door. These boxes include Sweet Martha’s Cookies, Pronto Pups, Cheese Curds, Fries, Mini Donuts and corn!
The company sold more than 10,000 boxes last year, which serve six to 10 people. The company’s owner says it’s a good alternative for going to the fair during a pandemic.
These boxes are sold year-round, and food stays cool for five days. Overnight shipping is available to all 50 states. Click here for more information.