MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It looks like the long Labor Day weekend will wrap up with a couple of nice days.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, except in northern Minnesota where cloudy skies and even a few patchy showers are expected.
The high in the Twin Cities is 76. It’ll be a little cooler up north and warmer to the southwest.
An overnight cooldown won’t hold, with temperatures climbing into the high 70s and low to mid 80s throughout the state Monday.
Another round of showers and potentially thunderstorms will develop Monday night into Tuesday, mainly in northern Minnesota.
The rest of the week, temperatures are expected to hover in the 70s.