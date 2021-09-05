MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Mounds View man has been indicted for the murder of his wife more than a decade ago.
A Ramsey County grand jury indicted 38-year-old Nicholas Firkus on first- and second-degree murder charges. He was arrested in May on suspicion of killing 25-year-old Heidi Firkus back in 2010 in St. Paul.
Firkus told police at the time someone broke into their home and grabbed his shotgun, and that his wife was shot and killed during a struggle over the weapon.
He could face up to 40 years in prison.