By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Mounds View man has been indicted for the murder of his wife more than a decade ago.

Nick Firkus (credit Dakota Co. Attorney’s Office)

A Ramsey County grand jury indicted 38-year-old Nicholas Firkus on first- and second-degree murder charges. He was arrested in May on suspicion of killing 25-year-old Heidi Firkus back in 2010 in St. Paul.

Heidi Firkus (credit: CBS)

Firkus told police at the time someone broke into their home and grabbed his shotgun, and that his wife was shot and killed during a struggle over the weapon.

He could face up to 40 years in prison.